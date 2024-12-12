Jason Gillespie quits as Pakistan team's Test coach ahead of South Africa series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jason Gillispie.

Pakistan's Test coach Jason Gillespie has resigned from his position. Gillespie, who was appointed as the red-ball coach for a two-year term in April 2024, has quit his post due to the worsening relationships with the PCB. He will be replaced by Aaqib Javed on an interim basis. He will begin his stint with the two-match Test series against South Africa.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Aqib Javed as interim red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team following the resignation of red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Aqib’s first assignment as red-ball head-coach will be the two-match Test series against South Africa during the ongoing all-format tour. The first Test is scheduled at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from 26 to 30 December. The second Test will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from 3 to 7 January," the board added.

Gillespie was reportedly not happy with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not renewing the high-performance red-ball coach Tim Nielsen's contract and also not consulting him over the contract removal.

