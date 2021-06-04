James Neesham reveals how he felt 'before and after' MS Dhoni's run-out in 2019 World Cup

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jimmy Neesham recalls MS Dhoni's run-out in 2019 World Cup semi-final

Recalling the 2019 World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Friday spoke about MS Dhoni's run-out, saying that the Kiwis felt certain of a win as the ex-India skipper made his way back to the pavilion.

Dhoni, who notched up a half-century to keep the contest alive, fell prey to Martin Guptill's direct hit that ended all hopes of India's win. In the penultimate over, Dhoni dashed for a second run but found himself short of the crease at the striker's end.

Dhoni scored 50 (72) and stitched a 116-run seventh-wicket partnership with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who notched up 77. The duo revived India's run-chase but the 2011 World Cup-winners eventually suffered an 18-run defeat in the semi-final tie.

Incidentally, the match turned out to be Dhoni's last outing in the India jersey. Last year in August, Dhoni drew curtains on an illustrious international career that spanned over 16 years.

Neesham, known for his quirky remarks and hilarious tweets, replied to a fan on Twitter and spoke about Dhoni's run-out. "Before: Cool we’re probably gonna win, After: Cool we’re definitely gonna win," he wrote.

Dhoni, 39, was last seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Dhoni gathered just 37 runs at an abysmal average of 12.33 but the Chennai outfit had a dream start to their campaign, winning five out of the seven games they played. The three-time champions were poised second on the points table when the season came to a halt.

Last year in the UAE, just weeks after Dhoni's international retirement, things didn't go their way as CSK finished at the seventh spot, missing out on the playoffs for the first time ever. Since the inception of the IPL, the Chennai outfit holds the records of most appearances in the playoffs (10) and the final (8).