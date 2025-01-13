James Anderson to resume professional career, signs deal to feature in County Championship and T20 Blast

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY James Anderson.

England legend James Anderson is set to resume his professional career as he has signed a one-year contract extension with Lancashire to play in the County Championship and in the T20 Blast.

Anderson, who retired from the Tests last year in July, has not played a T20 game in more than a decade. He had expressed his desire to play in the T20s and had registered himself for the IPL 2025 mega auction, but found no takers. The 42-year-old is now set to resume his County Championship duties and is likely to feature in the T20s too.

"I am incredibly excited to sign this contract with Lancashire and resume playing professional cricket again next season," Anderson said. "This club has played a huge part in my life since I was a teenager, so to have the opportunity to wear the Red Rose again and help the side in both red and white ball cricket is one that I am really looking forward to."

"I have been working hard on keeping my fitness levels high and continuing to bowl regularly during my time as a coach with England throughout the winter, with the aim of being able to hit the ground running when the county season starts in April.

"I love playing at Emirates Old Trafford and to have the chance to walk out and bowl in front of our Members and supporters again this summer is going to be really special," he added.

The Lancashire's director of cricket performance Mark Chilton also gave his thoughts on Anderson's return. "We have been in open dialogue with Jimmy since his international retirement and our position has been clear from the start. It is fantastic news for all connected with the club that he has chosen to continue his playing career with Lancashire," Chilton said.

"From speaking to Jimmy recently, it became clear that his desire to resume playing professional cricket was strengthening every day and he was just desperate to get back out on the park. As it stands, he is fully committed to the county season across both the County Championship and Vitality Blast this summer, and whilst we all recognise he will have other opportunities, he has made it clear playing is his first priority.

"To be able to share a dressing room with England's all-time leading wicket taker, and one of cricket's greatest players, is incredible for our squad and I've no doubt that our Members and supporters, and cricket fans around the world, will be equally as thrilled to watch Jimmy in action for Lancashire again next summer," he added.