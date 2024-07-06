Saturday, July 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Jaise bataya tha vaise kiya nahi': Kuldeep hilariously trolls Rohit Sharma, leaves PM Modi in splits - WATCH

'Jaise bataya tha vaise kiya nahi': Kuldeep hilariously trolls Rohit Sharma, leaves PM Modi in splits - WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian team after the victorious Men in Blue returned home following their T20 World Cup victory. Amidst serious conversations, PM Modi also had a bit of fun, especially with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav while asking Rohit Sharma about his walk.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: July 06, 2024 14:57 IST
Kuldeep Yadav was put on the spot by Prime Minister
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Kuldeep Yadav was put on the spot by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about his act of teaching Rohit Sharma how to go and receive the trophy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian players after the Men in Blue arrived home following their T20 World Cup victory in Barbados. PM Modi interacted with all the 15 players, the coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI president and secretary Roger Binny and Jay Shah, respectively, were also in the meeting. PM Modi asked questions to a few players one by one. While there were serious conversations, PM Modi also had a bit of fun, especially with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav and asked skipper Rohit Sharma about his walk to receive the trophy.

PM Modi asked if it was Chahal's idea, the dance he did on the way to receiving the trophy but Rohit said it was Kuldeep Yadav. PM Modi asked Kuldeep why he made the captain dance, his response filled the room with a laughter.

"Captain ko Maine nahi nachaya (I didn't make the captain dance)," Kuldeep said when PM Modi asked him how dare he made the captain dance. When asked again to speak freely, Kuldeep said, "Jab unhone bola ki karte hain kuch naya toh maine unko bataya ki yeh kar sakte hain. But jaise maine bataya tha vaise kiya nahi unhone (When he said that 'let's do something different', so I suggested he do this. However, what he did wasn't what I told him to.)"

India Tv - Rohit Sharma recreating Lionel Messi and Ric Flair in the same breath while going to receive the T20 World Cup trophy

Image Source : APRohit Sharma recreating Lionel Messi and Ric Flair in the same breath while going to receive the T20 World Cup trophy

The response from Kuldeep generated loud laughter not just from PM Modi but from his teammates as well. PM Modi then said, "Accha, shikayat hai (Oh, you weren't happy.)"

Related Stories
Shubman Gill, Abhishek to open; 3 debutants? Predicting India's XI for 1st T20I against Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill, Abhishek to open; 3 debutants? Predicting India's XI for 1st T20I against Zimbabwe

India TV Sports Wrap on July 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on July 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

IND vs ZIM Live telecast: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe T20Is live on TV and streaming?

IND vs ZIM Live telecast: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe T20Is live on TV and streaming?

It was a 40-odd minute-long interaction with PM Modi's Youtube channel published a day after the interaction. After the team had an interaction with the Prime Minister in Delhi, they travelled to Mumbai for the victory parade at Marine Drive and then had a felicitation at the Waknhede Stadium where they were presented the INR 125 crore cheque by the BCCI. Following that, every state association and cities which players belonged to, had their own ceremonies and events planned.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement