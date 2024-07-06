Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Kuldeep Yadav was put on the spot by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about his act of teaching Rohit Sharma how to go and receive the trophy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian players after the Men in Blue arrived home following their T20 World Cup victory in Barbados. PM Modi interacted with all the 15 players, the coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI president and secretary Roger Binny and Jay Shah, respectively, were also in the meeting. PM Modi asked questions to a few players one by one. While there were serious conversations, PM Modi also had a bit of fun, especially with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav and asked skipper Rohit Sharma about his walk to receive the trophy.

PM Modi asked if it was Chahal's idea, the dance he did on the way to receiving the trophy but Rohit said it was Kuldeep Yadav. PM Modi asked Kuldeep why he made the captain dance, his response filled the room with a laughter.

"Captain ko Maine nahi nachaya (I didn't make the captain dance)," Kuldeep said when PM Modi asked him how dare he made the captain dance. When asked again to speak freely, Kuldeep said, "Jab unhone bola ki karte hain kuch naya toh maine unko bataya ki yeh kar sakte hain. But jaise maine bataya tha vaise kiya nahi unhone (When he said that 'let's do something different', so I suggested he do this. However, what he did wasn't what I told him to.)"

Image Source : APRohit Sharma recreating Lionel Messi and Ric Flair in the same breath while going to receive the T20 World Cup trophy

The response from Kuldeep generated loud laughter not just from PM Modi but from his teammates as well. PM Modi then said, "Accha, shikayat hai (Oh, you weren't happy.)"

It was a 40-odd minute-long interaction with PM Modi's Youtube channel published a day after the interaction. After the team had an interaction with the Prime Minister in Delhi, they travelled to Mumbai for the victory parade at Marine Drive and then had a felicitation at the Waknhede Stadium where they were presented the INR 125 crore cheque by the BCCI. Following that, every state association and cities which players belonged to, had their own ceremonies and events planned.