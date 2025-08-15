Jacob Bethell to become youngest ever England captain as Three Lions announce T20I squad vs Ireland England have announced a 14-member T20I squad against Ireland. Jacob Bethell has been announced as captain, as the 21-year-old is set to become England's youngest-ever captain in international cricket. Harry Brook and Jofra Archer have been rested from the series.

London:

England have named Jacob Bethell as captain for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. Following Jos Buttler's removal from the role, Harry Brook was initially appointed as captain but has been rested for the Ireland tour. In Brook’s absence, Bethell will take charge of a squad that includes several senior players, including Buttler himself, along with Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, and Liam Dawson.

With that, Bethell will also become the youngest ever cricketer to lead England in international cricket. The 21-year-old has played 13 T20I matches for the national team, scoring 281 runs at a strike rate of 154.39. The youngster also has four wickets to his name in the shortest format of the game.

England men's selector Luke Wright noted that Bethell has impressed the management with his leadership qualities and the series against Ireland will help him sharpen his skills as a captain.

“Jacob Bethell has impressed with his leadership qualities ever since he has been with the England squads and the series against Ireland will provide him with the opportunity to further develop those skills on the international stage,” Wright said in a statement.

Sonny Baker ears trust of England management

England have also called up Sonny Baker for the white-ball series against South Africa at home and for the T20I series against Ireland. Reflecting upon that, Wright mentioned that he was highly impressive for England Lions in the last winter and capped that with consistent performances for Hampshire and Manchester Originals.

“Sonny is a player we have identified for a while and he was impressive during the England Lions tours last winter. He has carried that form into this season in white-ball cricket with Hampshire and Manchester Originals and deservedly gets his opportunity,” Wright said.

England squad vs Ireland - Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood