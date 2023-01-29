It took even Sachin Tendulkar six attempts to win a World Cup: Ashwin on being patient with Rohit, Virat

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

India star player Ravichandran Ashwin has urged fans to be patient with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as far as winning an ICC trophy is concerned. He expressed that it took even "the great" Sachin Tendulkar six attempts to win a World Cup trophy.

India is scheduled to host the ODI World Cup later this yera in October-November. They lifted a World Cup trophy back in the year 2011, and have not tasted success in ICC tournaments since their win in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had to face a lot of criticism for not winning World Cup under their captaincy. Backing his former and current India skipper, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, "It's easy to say you haven't won this and so on. After the 1983 World Cup, the great Sachin Tendulkar played the 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, and 2007 World Cups. He finally won the World Cup in 2011. He had to wait for six World Cups to finally win one."

"Just because another stalwart MS Dhoni came and won a World Cup as soon as he took charge, doesn't mean it'll happen to everyone, right?"

The team's failure to win an ICC tournament for nearly a decade has attracted criticism and the most recent reverse was the crushing defeat to England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Australia last November. Ashwin asked the fans to give some space to Rohit and Kohli.

"These players (Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli), didn't play in 2007. Rohit Sharma missed out on the 2011 World Cup. Only Kohli played in 2011, 2015, 2019 and now he will play his fourth World Cup in 2023. 'He hasn't won an ICC tournament' they say. He has won it in 2011, he has won the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"Rohit Sharma has also won the 2013 Champions Trophy. So, we can give them space guys. They are playing bilaterals, IPL, and so many other matches. When it comes to ICC tournaments, you need those crucial moments to go your way," he said.

