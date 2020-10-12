IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma is out of tournament with rib injury

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma (left) with Shikhar Dhawan.

Delhi Capitals have been in a strong form this season as they are in the reckoning for the title after sharing top spot with defending champions Mumbai Indians in the points table, behind by the virtue of net run rate.

However, their campaign was handed another body blow after Delhi Capitals revealed that their senior pacer Ishant Sharma is out of the remainder of the IPL tournament with an injury to his left internal oblique muscle.

"Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai￼," read DC's statement.

"Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020."

The ouster has reportedly forced Delhi Capitals to write to the IPL Governing Council, asking for a player replacement.

The news comes after earlier veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out for the season owing to a tendon injury he sustained while bowling during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah at the beginning of this month.

At the beginning of the IPL, another senior spinner R Ashwin also injured his shoulder during team's opening match of the season; forcing him to sit out of a couple of matches.

