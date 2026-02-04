Ishan Kishan's carnage continues, smacks three sixes in single over en route to 20-ball half-century Ishan Kishan has once again played a scintillating knock in the middle. The keeper-batter produced a stellar knock, scoring a half-century in just 20 balls. He also smacked Anrich Nortje for three sixes in a single over. The pacer conceded 29 runs in that over.

Navi Mumbai:

Ishan Kishan has wreaked havoc in the warm-up clash against South Africa at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The Jharkhand captain produced stellar performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which helped him earn a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad. Since his comeback, the keeper-batter has been a force to reckon with, smacking a century in the fifth T20I against New Zealand and now, played a charismatic knock against the Proteas in the warm-up clash.

He smacked ace pacer Anrich Nortje for three sixes in the fifth over of the match and that tells the kind of form he is in at the moment. The 27-year-old eventually completed his half-century in just 20 balls and with that, he has confirmed his place as an opener in the T20 World Cup. Sanju Samson has failed to establish his authority in the middle during the New Zealand series, and that prompted the team management to shuffle the top order as Kishan is paired with Abhishek Sharma.

More to follow..