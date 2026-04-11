Is Dewald Brevis playing for CSK in clash against DC in IPL 2026?

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals in their fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 11 as they look for their first win of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Super Kings have received a major boost as their star batter Dewald Brevis has finally been declared fit to play in this clash against the Capitals.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed that he has made two changes to the team that lost the clash against the Royal Challenger Bengaluru. Brevis is set to play his first game of the season, while fast-bowler Gurjapneet Singh also makes it to the team for his opening clash this season.

"The pitch does look a bit on the drier side. We were actually 50-50 about the toss, but it’s good to back ourselves. The aim is to put our best foot forward today, get that first win and get on the points table. That’s what we’ve been trying over the last couple of games as well," CSK captain Gaikwad said at the toss.

"Like I mentioned in the press conference, we’ve been improving in all departments. The batting has been doing really well, it’s just a few key moments where we’ve missed out, and those are the areas we need to capitalise on. But overall, everyone is in a good space and really eager to go. When you look at the balance of the side, we are definitely playing to our potential. It’s great to have Brevis back, he’s excited and ready. The middle order looks solid as well. We’ve also brought in Gurjapneet Singh, who has been bowling well recently, in place of Matt Henry."

Gaikwad speaks on MS Dhoni

Meanwhile, Gaikwad shared an update on MS Dhoni. "For those asking about MS Dhoni, he’s at the hotel watching and supporting us. But yes, very soon, you’ll see him out on the ground," Gaikwad said on Dhoni, who has not played a single match this year.

DC opt to bowl first

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and confirmed that his team will be bowling first. "We would like to bowl first because the pitch looks good, and whatever score is set, we would prefer to chase it. The IPL is a long tournament, and the dressing room atmosphere is very relaxed. The discussion has been around focusing on what we can control. Once we reach a certain point, there’s no need to overthink things," Axar said at the toss.

"So that’s been the mindset, control what’s in our hands. The mood is good. If you look at the balance of our side, we have almost all bases covered. Obviously, based on the options we had, I think we’ve picked a very good combination. Compared to last year, the team looks more balanced, and hopefully, we will perform well today.

"As for the surface, it has been a good batting wicket this season. Over the last couple of years in Chennai, it has played well. It’s a red soil pitch, so there should be good bounce. Our aim will be to restrict them to as low a total as possible and then chase it down. There are two changes. Nabi comes in for Vipraj, and Ashutosh Sharma replaces Nitish Rana," he added.