'Rinku Singh is unfortunate': Irfan Pathan opens up on star India batter's exclusion from T20I squad

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and recently announced Team India’s squad for the upcoming five-game T20I series against South Africa. It is worth noting that the two sides are currently competing across a three-game ODI which came after two Test matches.

As for the T20Is, the matches will be played on December 9, 11, 14, 17, and 19, and with the squad announced, many fans were left shocked to see star batter Rinku Singh excluded from the squad. With many experts giving their opinion on the same, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan opined that it was obvious.

"Hardik Pandya is back so Rinku Singh is out. Rinku Singh is unfortunate but this was obvious once Hardik was ready to return. This squad is 90-95% of what India will pick for the 2026 T20 World Cup,” Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"India have to clear several things. Whether they go with Bumrah, Hardik and Shivam Dube along with the three spinners, Axar, Kuldeep and Varun Chakravarthy. But I believe Hardik's role will be the most crucial for India's progress in T20s and in the World Cup. Him and one other finisher playing with him, those two will be most crucial for whether India winning the trophy again or not," he added.

Pathan talked about India’s middle and lower order

Furthermore, Irfan Pathan gave his take on how important the middle and lower order could be for India in the T20I series, and how a lot of the matches will depend on their performances.

"It's also important to see if Arshdeep bowls regularly with Bumrah upfront, alongside Hardik as the three fast bowlers. How these three perform will be crucial but the middle overs batters and the finishers will be most important. Because we've seen many players batting out of position several times recently. So this series against South Africa will provide a clear picture on India's batting order plans," said Pathan.

