Why is Steve Smith wearing anti-glare strips on cheekbone in pink ball Ashes Test at Gabba? Australia captain Steve Smith was spotted batting with anti-glare strips on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test at the Gabba. The veteran revealed the reason ahead of the match, stating that it helps him block the glare that the floodlights usually produce.

Brisbane:

Australia captain Steve Smith was spotted wearing anti-glare strips on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. The veteran had a couple of practice sessions wearing the same as he believes that the pink ball is better visible with the strips on the cheekbone. He said to have contacted former West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, asking for advice and during which, the 51-year-old revealed that Smith was wearing it wrong.

The Australia batter eventually corrected it and explained that the strip actually blocks out 65% of the glare and it has helped him massively.

“I actually messaged Shivnarine Chanderpaul and asked him what his thoughts were, whether he wore the chalk or the strips. He said the strips, and he thinks it blocks out 65% of the glare. And he also said, 'I've seen photos and you're wearing them the wrong way'. So yesterday I put them on the right way,” Smith had said in the pre-match press conference.

“I agree with him. I think it certainly stops the glare. Yeah, I'll be wearing them,” he added.

It’s common in American sports

Wearing anti-glare strips is very common in American sports and Smith may have picked it up from there, especially after he shifted his base to the USA. It reduces glare from the floodlight by absorbing the light that could trouble the batter by reflecting it off the skin.

Smith previously claimed that batting is never easy against the pink ball and his record shows a dip as well. He averages 37.04 in day-night Test, in comparison to 58.31 in red-ball cricket.

"It's hard to bat all the time. It's a tricky one. The ball reacts obviously differently to a red one. It can change quickly. It can start moving randomly. You've got to try and play what's in front of you at that time and when it does shift on you and the ball starts doing something different, you've got to try and come up with plans to counter that, whether it be more aggressive, whether it be going to your shell and trying to get through that period,” Smith said.