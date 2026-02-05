Irfan Pathan draws comparison between Abhishek Sharma and star Proteas batter ahead of T20 World Cup Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took centre stage and talked about the recent performances of South Africa and their star man Dewald Brevis. He also drew a comparison between Abhishek Sharma and Brevis ahead of the T20 World Cup.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan came forward and talked about the recent performances of India batter Abhishek Sharma and South Africa’s Dewald Brevis and how important they will be for their respective sides ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

It is worth noting that the T20 World Cup is slated to begin on February 7 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. With the sides all set to take on each other in the tournament, there have been many players who could stand out in the competition.

Heaping praise on South Africa, Irfan Pathan heaped massive praise on the Proteas and talked about how they have experience from the previous World Cup as well. He also named South Africa’ ideal XI ahead of the tournament.

"South Africa have nine players from the previous World Cup, and that is a huge positive for any team. Even the additions to this squad are quality players. One such addition is Dewald Brevis. In the IPL, whether it be Siraj, Prasidh, Narine, or Rashid, he was taking them on and not hesitating. We talk about Abhishek Sharma batting at a strike rate of 200, even he plays at a strike rate of 170-180. So, he is a solid player," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

"Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Lungi Ngidi," he suggested.

Irfan Pathan talked about Australia’s chances

Furthermore, Irfan Pathan talked about how Australia could be one of the biggest favourites for the T20 World Cup. He opined that the Men in Yellow will come into the World Cup with vengeance.

"Australia comes into the World Cup with vengeance. Just like India, their biggest strength is their all-rounders. They have Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, and Cooper Connolly. Connolly impressed me a lot when India toured Australia, and he is a quality all-rounder, and he can make an impact," Irfan Pathan said.

