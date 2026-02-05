'Best T20 cricket team right now': World Cup-winning captain predicts his semi-finalists ahead of T20 WC 2026 Former Australian world cup winning captain Michael Clarke took centre stage and named the four sides that he backs to make it to the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. The marquee event is slated to begin on February 7.

New Delhi:

The T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to kick off on February 7. The marquee event will be held in India and Sri Lanka. It is interesting to note that 20 sides will be participating in the tournament. With the competition right around the corner, former Australia skipper and World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke came forward and picked his four favourites to reach the World Cup semis.

The former batter went on to pick India, Australia, New Zealand, and England as his four finalists. He opined that he wants the Men in Blue to take on Australia in the final and backed England and New Zealand to improve.

"Australia and India I’m still picking for the final, of course. You know, Australia’s emotional connection – I always want to see them in the final. India are the favourite, in my opinion. I think they’re the best T20 cricket team right now,” Michael Clarke told RevSportz.

Clarke expected improvement from New Zealand and England

Furthermore, Clarke talked about how he expected England and New Zealand to improve and get their hands on the title. He pointed out England’s performance in the Ashes and how disappointed he was after witnessing their performance.

"I’d like to see England cricket turn things around. They were terrible in the Ashes. I was really disappointed. But I hope things turn around, at least for Brendon McCullum’s sake. I think that would certainly get a lot of the media off his back. But unfortunately, there are a lot of distractions at the moment in that England team, and I don’t think they’ll qualify for the top four. I hope I’m wrong," said Clarke.

