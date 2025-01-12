Sunday, January 12, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ireland spinner Aimee Maguire reported for suspect bowling action in first ODI against India

Ireland spinner Aimee Maguire reported for suspect bowling action in first ODI against India

Aimee Maguire picked up three wickets in the opening ODI of the series against India. She has been reported for a suspect bowling action during the first match against the Women in Blue. Maguire will need to get her action tested within 14 days after getting reported for the suspect action.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Jan 12, 2025 12:07 IST, Updated : Jan 12, 2025 12:07 IST
Aimee Maguire.
Image Source : GETTY Aimee Maguire.

Ireland spinner Aimee Maguire has been reported for a suspected bowling action during the first ODI against India in Rajkot on Friday. Maguire, 18, picked up 3/57 in her eight overs in the opening ODI.

Maguire needs to get her action tested at an ICC-accredited testing centre in 14 days after getting reported, the ICC regulations say. However, she is allowed to bowl until the results are known.

Maguire has been dropped from Ireland's team for the second ODI against India on Sunday. Ireland have made two changes to their team that lost the opening ODI against India. Alongside Maguire, Una Raymond-Hoey is out with Ava Canning and Alana Dalzell coming in. 

Maguire replaced in U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 squad

Meanwhile, Maguire has been replaced by Genevieve Morrissey in the Ireland squad for the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. The Event Technical Committee of the tournament approved the change. The Event Technical committee of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 consists of Snehal Pradhan, ICC Manager – Women’s Cricket, Gurjit Singh, ICC Manager – Event Operations, Dinesh Muthuraman, Malaysia Cricket Association – Tournament Director and Julia Price (Independent).

Notably, Cricket Ireland has sent full support to Maguire following her bowling action issue. "Cricket Ireland has declared its full support for spinner Aimee Maguire after being formally notified by the International Cricket Council that a ‘Suspect Illegal Bowling Action’ report was lodged by match officials after yesterday’s one-day international against India Women," Cricket Ireland wrote in a release.

"Now that the report has been received we will follow the ICC protocols which are very clear and provide a process with which to move forward.

"The staff and players are rallying around Aimee, reassuring her that she will return with a stronger action and will continue to shine on the international stage for many years to come," Graeme West, Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland, said.

"The experience and expertise that we possess within our High-Performance Coaching and Support Services at Cricket Ireland will provide Aimee with the care, support and guidance to deliver the remedial programme which will begin following the team’s return from India," he added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement