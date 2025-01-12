Ireland spinner Aimee Maguire reported for suspect bowling action in first ODI against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aimee Maguire.

Ireland spinner Aimee Maguire has been reported for a suspected bowling action during the first ODI against India in Rajkot on Friday. Maguire, 18, picked up 3/57 in her eight overs in the opening ODI.

Maguire needs to get her action tested at an ICC-accredited testing centre in 14 days after getting reported, the ICC regulations say. However, she is allowed to bowl until the results are known.

Maguire has been dropped from Ireland's team for the second ODI against India on Sunday. Ireland have made two changes to their team that lost the opening ODI against India. Alongside Maguire, Una Raymond-Hoey is out with Ava Canning and Alana Dalzell coming in.

Maguire replaced in U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 squad

Meanwhile, Maguire has been replaced by Genevieve Morrissey in the Ireland squad for the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. The Event Technical Committee of the tournament approved the change. The Event Technical committee of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 consists of Snehal Pradhan, ICC Manager – Women’s Cricket, Gurjit Singh, ICC Manager – Event Operations, Dinesh Muthuraman, Malaysia Cricket Association – Tournament Director and Julia Price (Independent).

Notably, Cricket Ireland has sent full support to Maguire following her bowling action issue. "Cricket Ireland has declared its full support for spinner Aimee Maguire after being formally notified by the International Cricket Council that a ‘Suspect Illegal Bowling Action’ report was lodged by match officials after yesterday’s one-day international against India Women," Cricket Ireland wrote in a release.

"Now that the report has been received we will follow the ICC protocols which are very clear and provide a process with which to move forward.

"The staff and players are rallying around Aimee, reassuring her that she will return with a stronger action and will continue to shine on the international stage for many years to come," Graeme West, Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland, said.

"The experience and expertise that we possess within our High-Performance Coaching and Support Services at Cricket Ireland will provide Aimee with the care, support and guidance to deliver the remedial programme which will begin following the team’s return from India," he added.