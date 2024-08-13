IRE-W vs SL-W live: When and where to watch Ireland vs Sri Lanka women live telecast and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka women cricket team

Sri Lanka Women have toured Ireland for two T20Is and three ODIs and have started well with a win in the opening game of the T20 series by seven wickets. The two teams will lock horns in the second and final T20I today (August 13) and the hosts will be looking to level the series. Sri Lanka are on a high after winning the Asia Cup at home beating seven-time champions India in the tournament's final.

The team led by Anushka Sanjeewani is arguably playing its best cricket and chased down 146 runs in the series-opening game with more than three overs to spare. Opener Harshitha Samarawickrama slammed an unbeaten 86 off just 45 balls with 15 fours and a six. Interestingly, superstar player Chamari Athapaththu is missing this series and even then, Sri Lanka have performed admirably well unlike earlier times.

As for Ireland, Laura Delany and her troops will be hoping to level the series and head into the ODI series with confidence. They batted well after losing the toss in the previous game thanks to valuable contributions from Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast and skipper Delany. But the total of 145 didn't prove to be enough on a good surface at Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.

When and where to watch IRE vs SL Women 2nd T20I live in India?

The second and final T20I between Ireland and Sri Lanka Women is set to commence today at 8:30 PM IST. There is no live telecast of this clash in India but the live streaming is available on Fancode.

Squads

Ireland - Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Jane Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Coulter Reilly

Sri Lanka - Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (c & wk), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Hasini Perera, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Kawya Kavindi, Ama Kanchana, Shashini Gimhani, Kaushani Nuthyangana