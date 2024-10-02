IRE vs SA Live Streaming and Broadcast details: Where to watch Ireland vs South Africa ODI series online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paul Stirling and Temba Bavuma.

After a riveting T20I series which ended in a stalemate, South Africa and Ireland will be seen contesting against each other in a three-match ODI series starting Wednesday, October 2. The first ODI will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium and the same venue will be used for the remaining two ODIs.

For South Africa, this bilateral series is an opportunity to test their bench strength and finalise their playing combination in the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Temba Bavuma will be seen leading the Proteas and he would like to sweep the series to gain some confidence as captain.

Bavuma has a decent record as captain for South Africa in the ODI circuit. The 34-year-old has led South Africa in 34 ODIs with 19 wins and 14 losses. His win percentage of 55.88 needs to improve for South Africa to stand a chance at the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Ireland vs South Africa Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

When will Ireland play South Africa in the first ODI?

The Ireland vs South Africa first ODI will get underway at 5 PM IST on Wednesday, October 2.

Which channel will broadcast the Ireland vs South Africa ODI series in India?

The Ireland vs South Africa ODI series will not be broadcast in India.

Where to watch Ireland vs South Africa ODI series online?

The Ireland vs South Africa ODI series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Ireland Squad:

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny

South Africa Squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams