Irani Cup live cricket score: Ranji champions Vidarbha lock horns against star studded ROI Irani Cup live cricket score: Ranji Trophy Champions Vidarbha have won the toss and opted to bat first at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur against Rest of India. They will be aiming to post a huge first innings total even as ROI bowlers will be keen on picking wickets at regular intervals.

Nagpur:

Irani Cup live score: Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha have locked horns against the Rest of India in the prestigious Irani Cup that got underway today at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar won the toss and opted to bat first. They will be looking to post a huge first innings total on the board and replicate similar form like last season. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar is leading a star-studded ROI side and they will be looking for a good show as well.

Toss Update: Vidarbha won the toss and opted to bat

Playing XIs

Vidarbha (Playing XI): Dhruv Shorey, Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Danish Malewar, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Parth Rekhade, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare

Rest of India (Playing XI): Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aryan Juyal, Rajat Patidar(c), Yash Dhull, Ishan Kishan(w), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar