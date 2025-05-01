IPL points table after RR vs MI match, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard With Mumbai Indians registering a comfortable win against Rajasthan Royals in game 50 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the updated points table and the orange cap, purple cap leaderboards after the game.

New Delhi:

Game 50 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians. Both sides locked horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1. The clash began with Mumbai Indians coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The five-time champions got off to a wondrous start as Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma scored 61 and 53 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav scored 48* runs each as Mumbai Indians posted a total of 217 runs in the first innings.

Aiming to chase down the target, Rajasthan Royals put in a subpar performance with the bat. After Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dismissal on a duck, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 13 runs. Furthermore, Nitish Rana and Riyan Parag scored nine and 16 runs, respectively. Jofra Archer was the highest run getter for the side with 30 runs to his name. Royals were limited to a score of 117 runs as MI won the game by 100 runs.

IPL 2025 updated points table:

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 0 0 +1.274 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 7 3 0 0 +0.521 3 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 0 0 +0.199 4 Gujarat Titans 9 6 3 0 0 +0.748 5 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 0 0 +0.362 6 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 0 -0.325 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 0 +0.271 8 Rajasthan Royals 11 3 8 0 0 -0.780 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 0 -1.103 10 Chennai Super Kings 10 2 8 0 0 -1.211

Orange cap list

Suryakumar Yadav leads the orange cap list with 475 runs to his name. Sai Sudharsan now occupies second place, with Virat Kohli sitting in third place in the IPL 2025.

Purple cap list

Josh Hazlewood is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 18 wickets to his name; Prasidh Krishna is in second place with Trent Boult in third.