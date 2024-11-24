Sunday, November 24, 2024
     
  IPL mega auction 2025: Remaining purse and slots after Day 1; RCB in top position despite 4 big buys

IPL mega auction 2025: Remaining purse and slots after Day 1; RCB in top position despite 4 big buys

Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as the best team in terms of business on Day 1 of the IPL mega auction 2025 in Jeddah on Sunday. RCB signed star cricketers Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood and Jitesh Sharma to steal the show.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2024 23:50 IST
IPL mega auction 2025
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed 6 players on Day 1 of the IPL mega auction 2025

On an exciting day for cricket fans around the world, ten teams went all gun blazing to spend Rs 467.95 crore on Day 1 of the IPL mega auction 2025. As predicted earlier, the star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive buy as Lucknow Super Giants scorched Rs 27 crore to create history in an action-packed day in Jeddah on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer also clinched a big amount of Rs 26.75 crore to join Punjab Kings while the pace all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer returned to Kolkata Knight Riders for a stunning price of Rs 23.75 crore. Chennai Super Kings made the headlines by signing their former player and home favourite Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore.

Among top buys, Punjab Kings executed their RTM card (Right to Match) to sign back the star left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings also signed Yuzvendra Chahal, India's all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is, for Rs 18 crore.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the happiest camp after Day 1's action. RCB signed Liam Livingstone for just Rs 8.75 crore and then also bagged Josh Hazlewood, Phil Slat and Jitesh Sharma for a combined price of Rs 33.5 crore.

RCB will enter Day 2 of the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 30.65 crore while Sunriser Hyderabad have only Rs 5.15 crore left after signing 8 players on Day 1.

IPL mega auction 2025: Remaining purse and slots after Day 1

Teams Slots Purse
Chennai Super Kings 13 slots (4 overseas) 15.60 crore
Mumbai Indians 16 slots (7 overseas) 26.10 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 16 slots (5 overseas) 30.65 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders 12 slots (3 overseas) 10.05 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 slots (4 overseas) 5.15 crore
Rajasthan Royals 14 slots (4 overseas) 17.35 crore
Delhi Capitals 12 slots (4 overseas) 13.80 crore
Lucknow Super Giants 13 slots (4 overseas) 14.85 crore
Gujarat Titans 11 slots (5 overseas) 17.50 crore
Punjab Kings 13 slots (6 overseas) 22.50 crore
