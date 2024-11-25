IPL mega auction 2025: Record Rs 639.15 crore spent, Rishabh Pant most expensive, bowlers steal show

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL IPL mega auction 2025 in Jeaadh on November 25, 2025

The dust settled after a two-day non-stop action in the IPL mega auction 2025 in Jeaddh on November 24 and 25. Ten teams went all gun blazing to finalise their squads for the Indian Premier League 2025 season but it came at the cost of record-breaking Rs 639.15 crore.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer were the biggest buys on day 1 while the experienced bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as the top pick on day 2 of the auction. As expected, Punjab Kings stole the show by signing three marquee players as they built their team from scratch.

Lucknow Super Giants made Rishabh the most expensive player in the tournament history by splashing Rs 27 crore, just 25 lakh more than what Punjab Kings spent for Shreyas. Kolkata Knight Riders then stunned the fans by scorching Rs 23.75 crore to re-sign batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

After the above trio, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, India's top two all-time leading wicket-takers in T20Is, were signed by Punjab Kings. England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler joined GT for Rs 15.75 crore while Delhi Capitals spent Rs 14 crore to sign a potential captain KL Rahul.

Five-time champions Chennai Supers Kings made the headlines by re-signing the home favourites Ravichandran Ashwin and also bought back their former players to rebuild the core for the 2025 season.

Fan-favourites Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as the most successful team as they spent wisely to finalise their team. The RCB managed to sign the world no.2 T20I batter Phil Salt for just Rs 11.50 crore while the star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood arrived at Rs 12.5 crore.

RCB displayed their desire to strengthen the bowling attack by signing the two-time Purple Cap winner Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 10.75 crore after outbidding MI and LSG. They also focused on their batting by signing Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone and Tim David, and welcomed back home-favourite Devdutt Padikkal.

Mumbai Indians had a decent evening on both days as they entered the auction with a limited purse. They re-signed Trent Boult as their most expensive signing for Rs 12.50 crore and also spent a big amount to recruit Deepak Chahar.