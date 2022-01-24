IPL 2022: Lucknow franchise unveiled its team name as Lucknow Super Giant

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KL Rahul is the captain of the newly-named Lucknow Super Giants.

The new IPL franchise from Lucknow named its team Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday ahead of IPL 2022 auction and subsequently the season in February and March respectively.

The official IPL team of Lucknow, owned by RPSG Group, decided to take public opinions from its fans and the name was shared by owner Sanjiv Goenka in a video message on Monday.

"Thank you so much for your overwhelming response to the 'Naam banao naam kamao' contest. Lakhs and lakhs of people responded, based on that we are very happy to choose the name for the Lucknow IPL team," Goenka said in his message while revealing the team name.

"And the name that we have chosen based on your recommendations is Lucknow Super Giants. Thank you so much for your response and love and continue to give us your blessings in the future as well."

The franchise owners had launched a consumer engagement campaign on social media on January 3 to decide the name of the new IPL side.

Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be the two new teams in the IPL from this year as the lucrative T20 tournament expanded its wings to become a 10-team contest.

The franchise earlier confirmed that Indian opener KL Rahul will be their captain while revealing its three players picked in the draft.

Rahul was signed for a deal of Rs 15 crore while Rs 11 crore was spent on Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. The third player picked was Ravi Bishnoi, who bagged Rs 4 crore.

The other franchise, Ahmedabad are yet to reveal their name.