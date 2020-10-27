Live IPL Match SRH vs DC Stream: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 47th match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (SRH vs DC) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live cricket TV, IPL 2020 Live, SRH vs DC live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch ipl live match, Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming Online, live cricket online, live cricket tv, how to watch live cricket match in jio tv, live tv cricket match, hotstar live cricket match today online, star sports live streaming, star sports cricket live ipl, live streaming cricket match today, star sports live ipl 2020 today match, star sports 1 live cricket match today live Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals live score here.

After two consecutive defeats, against Punjab and Kolkata respectively, Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to put their campaign back on track when they face a struggling SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday. The last time the two sides squared-off in the season, the David Warner-led SRH came out victorious by 15 runs. However, SRH's campaign derailed afterwards while the Shreyas Iyer-led DC fired collectively to come close to qualifying for the playoffs. Another win would further strengthen DC's position at the top of the points table. The DC top-order has succumbed under pressure in the recent past, except Shikhar Dhawan, but he too failed against Kolkata. The same was the issue with Ajinkya Rahane, who was promoted to open the innings in absence of Prithvi Shaw. Iyer has been in good form but the lower middle-order, comprising Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer, has struggled after making a comeback.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals begin?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 27 (Tuesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Shahbaz Nadeem

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav

