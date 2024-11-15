IPL adds two new reserve prices for mega auction 2025, raises lowest base price, check details here

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IPL Trophy.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council on Friday announced a list of 574 players for the mega auctions ahead of IPL 2025. As per the list, 366 Indians and 208 overseas players are set to go under the hammer in the bidding war in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Meanwhile, the IPL body has introduced two new reserve prices which were not present in the previous auction in 2024. It has added a Rs 1.25 crore reserve price and has also raised the base price of the lowest slab from 20 lakhs to 30 lakhs. The Rs 1.25 crore reserve price was not present in the last mini-auction, while the base price for the lowest slab was Rs 20 lakhs last time.

There are 12 marquee players placed in two sets. Seven of them - Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami - are Indians. Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone and David Miller are the five overseas players in the two marquee sets which will go first on the auction table.

The IPL body also confirmed the timings for the auction. "204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players. INR 2 Crore is the highest reserve price with 81 players opting to be in the highest bracket. The two-day Mega Auction will commence at 13:00 on Sunday, November 24, 2024," the Governing body added.

The first set of batters includes the likes of Harry Brook, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi and David Warner among others. The opening set of the all-rounders features Ravichandran Ashwin, Venkatesh Iyer, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, among others.

Segregation of players

Sr. No Capped/Uncapped Players No. of players 1. Capped Indians 48 2. Capped Overseas 193 3. Associate 3 4. Uncapped Indians 318 5. Uncapped Overseas 12 Total 574