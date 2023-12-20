'Due to 2 players of same name' - Punjab Kings clarify confusion over Shashank Singh bid, player reacts

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Punjab Kings management at IPL auction 2024 on December 19, 2023

Punjab Kings clarified all the confusion about their questionable bid for cricketer Shashank Singh during the IPL auction 2024 on Tuesday, December 19. The franchise revealed that the confusion was caused because of two players with the same name and added that they are pleased to sign Haryana batter.

IPL auction 2024 witnessed teams triggering bidding wars for big-name players. Australia's Pat Cummins (INR 20.50 crore to SRH) and Mitchell Starc (INR 24.75 crore to KKR) stole the limelight in a mega event in Dubai but fans were quick to notice a somehow confused bid by Punjab Kings to sign Haryana cricketer Shashank Singh.

Punjab Kings were the only team to pick their paddle when the auctioneer put Shashank's name for the bid. PBKS bagged the player for a base price of INR 20 lakh but there was some confusion as the co-owner asked the organisers to reverse their bid as they had mistaken the player for someone else.

Auctioneer Mallika Sagar denied a reversal and the bid stayed. After the game fans trolled PBKS for their mistaken bid for Shashank but now the franchise has clarified the air and revealed that the confusion was due to two players with the same name 'Shashank Singh'.

Meanwhile, Shashank, a 32-year-old bowling all-rounder, thanked the franchise for picking him and putting their trust in him.

"Punjab Kings would like to clarify that Shashank Singh was always on our target list. The confusion was due to 2 players of the same name being on the list. We are delighted to have him onboard and see him contribute to our success," Punjab Kings said in an official statement.

Punjab Kings full squad for IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

