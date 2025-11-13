IPL 2026: KKR set to announce new bowling coach after Shane Watson's appointment KKR are set to appoint Tim Southee as their new bowling coach after naming Shane Watson assistant coach. Meanwhile, LSG, led by Tom Moody and Justin Langer, plan major retention changes, eyeing Cameron Green after trading Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians.

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to announce former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee as their new bowling coach ahead of the IPL 2026 season. An announcement will confirm the development. On Thursday, November 13, the three-time champions confirmed the appointment of Shane Watson as assistant coach. He previously served Delhi Capitals in the same role.

Meanwhile, Southee, who remains active in franchise cricket, recently worked as a bowling consultant with the England team during their summer schedule, a period when veteran James Anderson was engaged in County cricket and The Hundred, among other tournaments.

Notably, Southee will replace Bharat Arun, who has now moved to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming season. The 36-year-old will now work alongside head coach Abhishek Nayar, assistant coach Shane Watson, and mentor Dwayne Bravo to revamp KKR’s bowling attack, which struggled last season as the franchise finished seventh on the points table.

LSG management holds key meeting to finalise retention strategy

On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants management, led by the owners, Director of Cricket Tom Moody, head coach Justin Langer, and captain Rishabh Pant, held a high-profile meeting in Kolkata to finalise their retention and trading plans for IPL 2026.

Reports suggest that LSG have already traded Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians and are now actively seeking a premium overseas all-rounder. To create room in their budget, the franchise is deliberating over the futures of Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav, both signed for ₹11 crore each.

While Bishnoi remains a key player, insiders indicate that Mayank Yadav could be released, and even Bishnoi’s position isn’t guaranteed. LSG are reportedly eyeing Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who is expected to be one of the most sought-after names at the upcoming auction. They are also looking to trade in another all-rounder, but the details of which, are yet to be known.