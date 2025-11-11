IPL 2026: 5 players CSK likely to release apart from Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran ahead of auction Chennai Super Kings plan a major overhaul after finishing last in IPL 2025, signing Sanju Samson and releasing veterans Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Additional players may be let go to free funds and strengthen both the starting XI and squad depth.

Chennai:

After finishing last in the IPL 2025 standings, Chennai Super Kings are preparing for a major revamp ahead of the next season. Injuries had prompted key signings last year, including Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and Urvil Patel, who are expected to remain integral to the squad for years to come.

For the upcoming edition, the franchise is set to make a high-profile move by bringing in keeper-batter Sanju Samson, which will see them part ways with veteran Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran in a trade deal with Rajasthan Royals.

In addition to these changes, Chennai are expected to release several other players to free up funds, aiming to bolster both their starting XI and overall squad depth. Here are five players who are most likely to be let go:

5. Devon Conway

With the top order already stacked, as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mhatre and Samson are available, Chennai Super Kings are very likely to part ways with Devon Conway. The New Zealand international was bought for INR 6.25 crore in the IPL 2024 mega-auction, and releasing him will allow the franchise to sign a foreign middle order batter. Conway, meanwhile, was a star for them with the bat in the IPL 2023 season, but has failed to live up to the expectations since.

4. Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi had a very rough IPL 2025, scoring only 55 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 96.49. He was bought for INR 3.40 crore and was expected to play the role of number three, but he couldn’t deliver. CSK are likely to release him to free up funds in order to invest in fresh players for the middle order.

3. Vijay Shankar

Like Tripathi, Vijay Shankar couldn’t prove his worth. Playing for his home team, Shankar was expected to make a difference in known conditions, but the all-rounder could score only 118 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 129.67. He scored a half-century against Delhi Capitals in the season but apart from that, he has nothing to show for. Shankar was bought for INR 1.2 crore in the auction.

2. Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary was bought for his base price of INR 30 lakhs and he was given two matches to prove his value but the pace failed. He clinched only one wicket and now, in all likelihood, he is expected to be released.

1. Deepak Hooda

As CSK plan to overhaul their middle order, Deepak Hooda is very likely to be released. He was bought for INR 1.70 crore and was handed more opportunities than Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tripathi, but he flopped miserably. The all-rounder made just 31 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 75.60.