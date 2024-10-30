IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad finalise all five capped retentions, set to go into auction with just Rs 45cr

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sunrisers Hyderabad are going ahead with retention of their core after a fantastic season of IPL in 2024

The IPL 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) seemed to have locked in their retentions ahead of the mega auction for the 18th edition. The Orange Army is set to go ahead with the retentions of Heinrich Klaasen, skipper Pat Cummins, emerging India star Abhishek Sharma, newly capped all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and a bazooka in the form of Travis Head, who lit up the 17th edition of the IPL with his fearless approach and strokeplay.

As per ESPNCricinfo, SRH had to distribute all of INR 75 crore since they are retaining all five capped players and Klaasen will get the biggest piece of the pie at INR 23 crore, Cummins at INR 18 crore, Abhishek at INR 14 crore, Travis Head also at INR 14 crore and Nitish at INR 6 crore. This is a serious core group of players and the Sunrisers should be commended to be able to keep all of them.

However, that means SRH will only have INR 45 crore at their disposal at the auction. SRH have given themselves an option of getting back one more player through RTM, however, their spending capacity will be tested with having to buy 18-20 players with a purse of just INR 45 crore with 75 crore being already paid to retain just five of them.

Klaasen, Cummins and Abhishek were already confirmed as SRH's first three retentions, however, since Reddy became a capped player at the start of the month, the management was likely weighing their options while hoping that the all-rounder stays and have been able to manage those negotiations.

Reddy with a scintillating 74 off just 34 deliveries showed what he can do and with the ability to bowl at pace, makes him a player worth keeping. Head too with Cummins and Daniel Vettori at the helm of the side wasn't going to let go and Sunrisers have been successful in managing that as well.

The IPL retentions will be confirmed on Thursday, October 31 at 5 PM IST.