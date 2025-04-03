IPL 2025: Sunil Narine achieves major milestone for KKR with massive win against SRH Veteran Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine achieved a major milestone for KKR, with his one wicket spell in the recently concluded clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders breezed past Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 15 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides faced off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 3. The clash began with KKR coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The hosts got off to a horrid start as they lost their top order quite early into the game. However, the knocks of Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer helped propel the defending champions to a score of 200 runs.

Aiming to defend the total against the batting might of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders put in an excellent performance with the ball. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy put in excellent performances with the ball, and it was all-rounder Sunil Narine who captured the limelight with his performance.

Narine took one wicket in the game, and in doing so he completed 200 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders. It is interesting to note that Narine has taken 182 wickets for KKR in the IPL and 18 wickets for the side in the Champions League T20.

Speaking of the game between KKR and SRH, after the early wickets of the KKR top order batters, it was Venkatesh Iyer who put in an excellent performance, scoring 60 runs in 29 deliveries. Furthermore, the knocks of Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, alongside Rinku Singh in the backend, helped Kolkata post a total of 200 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for SRH, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, and Zeeshan Ansari took one wicket each as well. As for the second innings, Sunrisers Hyderabad batters never were able to go big as KKR put in an excellent performance in the second innings. Eventually, KKR limited SRH to a score of 120 runs, defeating the side by 80 runs in the clash.