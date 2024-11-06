IPL 2025 retentions: Glenn Maxwell reveals 'beautiful exit' from RCB, opens up on communication from franchise

Follow us on Image Source : AP Glenn Maxwell, who was with RCB for four seasons, wasn't retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have probably set an example of how to communicate with the players before the retention and release process. Former RCB star Glenn Maxwell, who spent four seasons with the franchise revealed that RCB head coach Andy Flower and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat explained to him on a Zoom call their reasons and where they were coming from the tough decision. The three-time finalists decided to retain just three players, all Indians - Virat Kohli (INR 21 cr), Rajat Patidar (INR 11 cr) and Yash Dayal (INR 5 cr).

"I got a phone call from Mo Bobat and Andy Flower. It was a zoom call, they sort of explained to me the decision not to be retained. It was actually a very beautiful exit meeting," Maxwell said on ESPN's Around the Wicket show. "We ended up talking about the game for almost half an hour – talking about the strategy, looking to go forward. I was really happy with that.

Maxwell praised RCB for actually doing that while suggesting that every team should do the same, which would make the player-team management relationship a bit smoother, especially before the retentions. With Mitchell Starc mentioning that he didn't get any call from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Maxwell's story just reiterated the fact that how important these calls are. Hence, Maxwell is keen to get back to RCB with the franchise being left with three RTMs.

"If every team did that, I think it would probably make the relationship smoother. I could not speak highly enough of the way that they dealt with the whole situation. They are changing a few of their staff as well so they needed to get that sorted before they started talking to players."

"I understood that process was going to take a bit of time. But yeah, you start to get edgier around that last date – whether you're going to get retained, but completely understandable the direction they are heading in. They need three Indians to build that core and hopefully the overseas can complement those locals. I wouldn't say my RCB journey is over; I would certainly like to get back there. It was a great franchise to play for and really enjoyed my time there," Maxwell further added.

Apart from Maxwell, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Siraj are some of the other players, RCB can mull getting back through RTM.