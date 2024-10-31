IPL 2025 Retention: Mumbai Indians (MI) full list of retained and released players

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians players

Mumbai Indians have made a conscious effort to retain their core players ahead of the mega auction for the IPL 2025. Jasprit Bumrah is the top retention for them while their last season skipper Hardik Pandya has been retained despite a lot said about his captaincy and performance. The five-time champions have also managed to keep their former captain Rohit Sharma in the team while India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav will also play for MI in IPL 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah getting retained is not a huge surprise as he is the top bowler across all formats in the world. Tilak Varma will get 8 crore while the remaining three players - Surya, Rohit and Hardik - have been retained at 16.35 crore.

Mumbai Indians List of Retained Players: Hardik Pandya (16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (16.35 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (16.35 crore), Tilak Varma (8 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (18 crore)

Released Players: Ishan Kishan, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Nuwan Thushara, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood

More to follow...