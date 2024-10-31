Thursday, October 31, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2025 Retention: Mumbai Indians (MI) full list of retained and released players

IPL 2025 Retention: Mumbai Indians (MI) full list of retained and released players

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have changed their head coach and Mahela Jayawardene has taken over from Mark Boucher again after a turbulent IPL 2024 season. It was filled with controversy for the franchise and it remains to be seen how they handle it this time with Hardik and Rohit retained.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2024 18:04 IST
IPL 2025
Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians players

Mumbai Indians have made a conscious effort to retain their core players ahead of the mega auction for the IPL 2025. Jasprit Bumrah is the top retention for them while their last season skipper Hardik Pandya has been retained despite a lot said about his captaincy and performance. The five-time champions have also managed to keep their former captain Rohit Sharma in the team while India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav will also play for MI in IPL 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah getting retained is not a huge surprise as he is the top bowler across all formats in the world. Tilak Varma will get 8 crore while the remaining three players - Surya, Rohit and Hardik - have been retained at 16.35 crore.

Mumbai Indians List of Retained Players: Hardik Pandya (16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (16.35 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (16.35 crore), Tilak Varma (8 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (18 crore)

Released Players: Ishan Kishan, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Nuwan Thushara, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement