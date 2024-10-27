IPL 2025 retention live streaming: When and where to watch retention action live online, on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X IPL 2025 retention live streaming

Cricket fans from all around the globe are eager to learn about their favourite IPL teams' player retentions for the 2025 edition as the deadline approaches quickly. MS Dhoni is reportedly set to be retained by the Chennai Super Kings but KL Rahul is likely to leave Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The BCCI overhauled retention rules by increasing the limit to six and also reintroduced the RTM cards (Right to Match). Each team can retain up to 6 players, a maximum of five capped and two uncapped players.

The organisers also increased the auction purse significantly and now each team can spend Rs 120 crore to build their squad for the 2025 season. But they need to spend a minimum of Rs 75 crore if they retain all six players. Teams can retain the first three players for Rs 18 crore, Rs 14 crore and Rs 11 crore and the next two for Rs 18 crore and Rs 14 crore.

For uncapped players, the retention price is just Rs 4 crore and MS Dhoni fits the rules to be retained in this category. Chennai Super Kings are expected to pick captain Ruturaj Gaikwad as their first retention for Rs 18 crore.

IPL 2025 retention live streaming and telecast details

When is the IPL 2025 retention deadline?

The IPL 2025 retention broadcast will be played on Thursday, October 31.

At what time does the IPL 2025 retention broadcast begin?

The IPL 2025 retention will begin at 04:30 PM IST.​

Where can you watch the IPL 2025 retention on TV in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the IPL 2025 retention telecast on the Star Sports NetwokTV channels live.

Where can you watch the IPL 2025 retention action online in India?

India-based users can watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 retention online on the Jiocinema application and website for free.