Thursday, October 31, 2024
     
IPL 2025 Retention GT's full list of retained and released players: Gujarat Titans have retained their star captain Shubman Gill ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2024 17:38 IST
Shubman Gill.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have retained their charismatic captain and player Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Gill was expected to be retained by the 2022 IPL champions. The right-handed batter didn't have a memorable previous season but he would love to set that record straight.

Gill aggregated 426 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 147.40 including one century and two half-centuries.

GT's list of retained players: Shubman Gill (16.5 crore), Rashid Khan (18 crore), B Sai Sudharsan (8.5 crore), Rahul Tewatia (four crore) and Shahrukh Khan (four crore)

GT's list of released players:

Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Josh Little, Noor Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Spencer Johnson

