IPL 2025 points table after RR vs LSG and GT vs DC matches, updated orange and purple cap leaderboard Lucknow Super Giants registered their fifth win in the Indian Premier League as they choked Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling clash in Jaipur. Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals in the previous match. Here is the updates points table after the double header.

New Delhi:

April 19 dished out two gripping contests in the Indian Premier League 2025 as Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants put up strong performances. The Titans defeated Delhi Capitals in the first match of the day, followed by Lucknow choking Rajasthan in the evening fixture.

RR bottled up another chase after failing to hunt down 181 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Days after falling short in the match against Delhi Capitals in the Super Over, RR fell short in another match that they should have won.

RR needed 25 runs from the final three overs with half-centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and a well-set Riyan Parag in the middle. However, Avesh Khan produced a masterclass to first dismiss both the set batters and then defend nine off the final over.

In the earlier match, Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97 helped GT chase down 204 against Delhi Capitals.

Following the two results, there are some changes in the points table. GT are now on top of the points table, replacing DC, while LSG have entered the top four following their win over RR.

IPL 2025 updated points table:

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 7 5 2 0 0 +0.984 2 Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 0 0 +0.589 3 Punjab Kings 7 5 2 0 0 +0.308 4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 0 +0.088 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 4 3 0 0 +0.446 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 0 +0.547 7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 0 +0.239 8 Rajasthan Royals 8 2 6 0 0 -0.633 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 0 0 -1.217 10 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 0 -1.276

Orange cap list

Sai Sudharsan now has the orange cap as he takes the honour from Nicholas Pooran. Sudharsan has scored 365 runs from 7 matches, while Pooran has scored 357 runs in as many matches.

Purple cap list

Following his four wickets in the clash against DC, Prasidh Krishna now leads the purple cap leaderboard with 14 wickets from 7 matches.