IPL 2025 points table after RCB vs DC IPL 2025 clash: Check standings, orange and purple cap board With Delhi Capitals registering a comfortable victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium thanks to KL Rahul's heroics, here is a look at the updated points table of the tournament after the game.

Game 24 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals. Both sides faced off at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 10. The clash saw RCB coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side got off to a quickfire start as Phil Salt and Virat Kohli scored 37 and 22 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Rajat Patidar added 25 runs on the board with Tim David adding 37* runs on the board as RCB posted a total of 163 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for DC, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam were the highest wicket takers with two wickets each. Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma took one wicket each as well. Aiming to chase down the target, Delhi Capitals got off to a horrid start as openers Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk scored two and seven runs, respectively. However, a 93* runs knock of KL Rahul helped Delhi register a comfortable win as they defeated RCB by six wickets.

Check the latest IPL 2025 standings after RCB vs DC clash

After the win for Delhi Capitals, the side now sits in second place, with Gujarat Titans maintaining their first place in the standings. RCB now sits in third place.

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 5 4 1 0 0 +1.413 2 Delhi Capitals 4 4 0 0 0 +1.278 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 3 2 0 0 +0.539 4 Punjab Kings 4 3 1 0 0 +0.289 5 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 0 0 +0.078 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 2 3 0 0 -0.056 7 Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 0 0 -0.733 8 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 0 -0.010 9 Chennai Super Kings 5 1 4 0 0 -0.889 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 1 4 0 0 -1.629

Orange cap leaderboard

Nicholas Pooran still maintains the top spot in the IPL orange cap standings. Sai Sudharsan sits in second place, with Mitchell Marsh occupying third place in the standings.

Purple cap leaderboard

Noor Ahmad is the highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets to his name. Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore occupy second and third place, respectively.