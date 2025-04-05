IPL 2025 points table after PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 clash: Check standings, orange and purple cap leaderboard Rajasthan Royals put in an excellent performance against Punjab Kings. Posting a total of 205 runs in the first innings, Royals defeated Kings by 50 runs. After the win, let us have a look at the updated points table, and the orange cap and the purple cap.

Punjab Kings locked horns with Rajasthan Royals in game 18 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides faced off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on April 5. The clash saw Rajasthan Royals come in to bat first, and the side got off to a great start.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson scored 38 and 67 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Riyan Parag went unbeaten on a score of 43* runs in 25 deliveries. Nitish Rana added 12 runs, alongside Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 20 runs as Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 205 runs in the first innings.

Aiming to defend the target, Royals put in an excellent performance. Jofra Archer was once the top performer for Royals with the ball, taking three wickets. Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana took two wickets alongside Kumar Kartikeya, and Wanindu Hasaranga took one wicket each as well.

Check the latest IPL 2025 standings after PBKS vs RR clash

After the win for Rajasthan Royals, the side has moved into seventh place in the standings. As for Punjab Kings, the side has dropped down to fourth place in the standings with four points to their name.

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Delhi Capitals 3 3 0 0 0 +1.257 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 0 0 0 +1.149 3 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 0 0 +0.807 4 Punjab Kings 3 2 1 0 0 +0.074 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 2 2 0 0 +0.070 6 Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 0 0 +0.048 7 Rajasthan Royals 4 2 2 0 0 -0.185 8 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 0 +0.108 9 Chennai Super Kings 4 1 3 0 0 -0.891 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 1 3 0 0 -1.612

Orange cap leaderboard

There are once again no changes in the IPL orange cap leaderboard, as Nicholas Pooran is still sitting in the top spot. Sai Sudharsan and Mitchell Marsh occupy second and third places in the standings.

Purple cap leaderboard

Similarly, Noor Ahmad is still the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 10 wickets to his name. Mitchell Starc is in second place, with Hardik Pandya in third place in the standings.