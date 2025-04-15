IPL 2025 points table after LSG vs CSK clash, orange and purple cap leaderboard With Chennai Super Kings registering their second win of the IPL 2025 defeating Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, let us have a look at the updated points table of the tournament after MS Dhoni's heroics.

Chennai Super Kings broke their horrid run in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 with a brilliant win against Lucknow Super Giants in game 30 of the tournament. Both sides locked horns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 14 and the clash began with Lucknow coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side’s in-form top order failed to go big, but out of form Rishabh Pant came through for his side, scoring 63 runs in 49 deliveries, helping LSG post a total of 166 runs in the first innings of the game. As for CSK, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana were the highest wicket takers with two wickets to their name. Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, CSK got off to a good start as openers Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra scoring 27 and 37 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni finished the game for CSK scoring 43* and 26* runs, respectively as CSK won the game by five wickets.

Updated points table after LSG vs CSK clash:

After the win against Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings still sit in 10th place in the standings with four points to their name. Lucknow Super Giants now occupy fourth place in the standings.

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 0 +1.081 2 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 0 0 +0.899 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 0 +0.672 4 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 +0.086 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 3 3 0 0 +0.803 6 Punjab Kings 5 3 2 0 0 +0.065 7 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0 +0.104 8 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 0 0 -0.838 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 4 0 0 -1.245 10 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 0 -1.276

Orange cap list

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran, Sai Sudharsan, and Mitchell Marsh still hold the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in the IPL orange cap standings after today’s performance.

Purple cap list

Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad is on top of the purple cap leaderboard list. He has 12 wickets to his name. Khaleel Ahmed is in second place, with Shardul Thakur in third place.