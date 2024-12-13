IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians appoint new fielding coach, part ways with Kiwi James Pamment after 7 years

Follow us on Image Source : MIPALTAN X/GETTY James Pamment (L) joined the Mumbai Indians before the 2018 edition of the IPL while Carl Hopkinson (R) was with the England white-ball set up

Mumbai Indians have appointed Carl Hopkinson as the new fielding coach ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Hopkinson, who was with the England men's white-ball team for the last seven years, left his role last month after the West Indies tour. The former Sussex batter with experience of 64 first-class games, 92 List-A matches and 28 T20 matches, will join the star-studded Mumbai Indians coaching staff led by Mahela Jaywardene.

Hopkinson was the third appointment for Mumbai Indians after the last edition of the IPL, as far as the support staff is concerned. While Jayawardene returned to the top job of the head coach replacing Mark Boucher, Para Mhambrey too returned to a franchise after being done with his Team India duties. Hopkinson's appointment also marked the end of the association for James Pamment with the five-time champions.

"With this change in personnel, our long-serving fielding coach James Pamment bids adieu to the Mumbai Indians after seven years of invaluable contributions where he won two trophies in 2019 and 2020," an MI release said.

Lasith Malinga and Kieron Pollard were retained by the franchise as bowling and batting coaches, respectively. Hopkinson, a two-time World Cup-winning captain with England (50-over in 2019 and T20 in 2022) had mentioned that it was a career highlight not just being with the England side since 2018 but also winning the ICC events.

"It has been a career highlight not only to be part of the England coaching set-up for the past seven years but also to be involved in two historic World Cup victories, which is something I'll always cherish," Hopkinson had said in November.

Mumbai Indians after retaining their Indian core made some marquee signings of Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Reece Topley and Deepak Chahar at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Mumbai Indians' squad for IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Allah Ghazanfar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Lizaad Williams, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthur