IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians announce Afghan youngster as replacement for injured Ghazanfar

With the new season of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 looming on the horizon, the 10 franchises have finalised their teams for the upcoming season. Despite the squads set, some changes are still being made to the sides owing to injuries to the players.

On the same note, five-time winners Mumbai Indians were dealt a major setback when Afghanistan youngster AM Ghazanfar was ruled out of the tournament with an injury. It is worth noting that MI had bought the 18-year-old for INR 4.8 crore, but his injury saw him being ruled out of the tournament.

Ahead of the new season, Mumbai Indians announced Afghanistan's off spinner Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman has Ghazanfar's replacement for the upcoming season. “Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is all set to make his way into the #OneFamily as a replacement for his compatriot AM Ghazanfar, who sadly misses out owing to an injury. Mujeeb, the right-handed mystery spinner renowned for his exploits across the globe, will be our latest addition to the Blue & Gold army,” Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

Interestingly, Mujeeb has taken 275 wickets in 256 T20s at an economy of 6.75 and has experience of playing in the IPL as well. In the 19 matches that he has played in the tournament, the 23-year-old has taken 19 wickets, and he could go on to be a fine addition to MI’s squad for the upcoming season.

The five-time winners will be under the leadership of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The 31-year-old replaced Rohit Sharma as the skipper when he was traded from Gujarat Titans and made the skipper in his very first season back to the franchise.

The past few seasons of the IPL have been quite forgettable for Mumbai Indians. However, the side will hope that with some new signings, they can make a comeback in the tournament and get their hands on their sixth IPL title.