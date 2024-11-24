Sunday, November 24, 2024
     
List of all unsold players on Day 1 of IPL 2025 auction: David Warner, Devdutt Padikkal find no takers

While Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer broke the record for the most expensive player at an IPL auction, several players went unsold on Day 1 of the mega auction 2025 in Jeddah. Here is a list of players who found no takers in the bidding war.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2024 19:42 IST
David Warner and Devdutt Padikkal.
Image Source : IPL David Warner and Devdutt Padikkal.

The IPL 2025 mega auction has gripped the fever of cricket fans around the world. On the two-day event in Jeddah on November 24 and 25, several big wigs were up for grabs. 

The record for the most expensive player at the auctions was broken twice with Shreyas Iyer going for a whopping amount of Rs 26.75 Crore to Punjab Kings before Rishabh Pant shattered the record after being sold for Rs 27 Crore to Lucknow Super Giants.

Meanwhile, several players went unsold during the bidding war. India batter Devdutt Padikkal was the first one to go unsold after no one raised the paddle for him at a base price of Rs 2 Crore on the first day of the auction. He can come back in the accelerated round later. David Warner also went unsold on Day 1.

Here is a list of players who went unsold on Day 1 of the 2025 mega auction.

Name of players unsold on Day 1 of mega auction Base Price (INR)
Devdutt Padikkal 2 crore
David Warner 2 crore
Jonny Bairstow 2 crore

More to follow...

