List of all unsold players on Day 1 of IPL 2025 auction: David Warner, Devdutt Padikkal find no takers

The IPL 2025 mega auction has gripped the fever of cricket fans around the world. On the two-day event in Jeddah on November 24 and 25, several big wigs were up for grabs.

The record for the most expensive player at the auctions was broken twice with Shreyas Iyer going for a whopping amount of Rs 26.75 Crore to Punjab Kings before Rishabh Pant shattered the record after being sold for Rs 27 Crore to Lucknow Super Giants.

Meanwhile, several players went unsold during the bidding war. India batter Devdutt Padikkal was the first one to go unsold after no one raised the paddle for him at a base price of Rs 2 Crore on the first day of the auction. He can come back in the accelerated round later. David Warner also went unsold on Day 1.

Here is a list of players who went unsold on Day 1 of the 2025 mega auction.

Name of players unsold on Day 1 of mega auction Base Price (INR) Devdutt Padikkal 2 crore David Warner 2 crore Jonny Bairstow 2 crore

