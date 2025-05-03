IPL 2025: Jacob Bethell achieves special feat with quickfire knock against CSK Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Jacob Bethell scripted history against Chennai Super Kings. With his brilliant knock of 55 runs, Bethell broke the record previously held by Jake Fraser-McGurk from Delhi Capitals.

New Delhi:

Game 52 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3. The game began with RCB coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened their innings with Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli opening the innings. Both batters propelled RCB to a brilliant start. Where Kohli scored 62 runs in 33 deliveries, Bethell made quite the impact on his own as well.

Opening the innings alongside Kohli, Bethell scored 55 runs in 33 deliveries, and in doing so, he became the youngest overseas batter to score a fifty in the IPL. At just 21 years and 192 days old, Bethell broke the record of Jake Fraser-McGurk, who hit the 50 at 22 years and 1 day old against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2024.

Speaking of the game, after Bethell and Kohli’s knocks, the middle order was not able to make an impact for RCB. It was the knock of Romario Shepherd, who scored 53* runs in 14 deliveries, that helped RCB post a total of 213 runs in the first innings.

Aiming to chase down the target, CSK got off to a great start as opener Ayush Mhatre scored 94 runs in 48 deliveries. Furthermore, Ravindra Jadeja added 77* runs on the board, but the rest of the batters failed to make an impact. RCB limited CSK to a score of 211, winning the game by two runs in a thrilling encounter.

Youngest overseas batter to score a fifty in IPL

21y 192d - Jacob Bethell vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2025*

22y 1d - Jake Fraser-McGurk vs LSG, Lucknow, 2024

22y 129d - Shimron Hetmyer vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2019

22y 142d - Sam Curran vs MI, Sharjah, 2020

22y 143d - Quinton de Kock vs SRH, Raipur, 2015