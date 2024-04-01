IPL 2024 Points Table: Delhi Capitals open their account, Chennai Super Kings fall down; updated standings

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals have finally got off the mark in the Indian Premier League 2024 as they registered their maiden win of the season over Chennai Super Kings in Vizag on Sunday. The Rishabh Pant-led side defeated Ruturaj Gaikwad's men in a fascinating game at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium when they defended 191 to register a 20-run win.

The victory means CSK's two-match winning streak comes to a halt while DC's two-match losing run has been ended too. It was an impressive effort from the top-order batters and well-complimented by the bowlers to deny the Super Kings the third win in a row. MS Dhoni's late fireworks sent the crowd go crazy but only reduced the margin of defeat as CSK needed way too much in the death overs.

It was a double-header Sunday as there was an afternoon game too where Gujarat Titans hosted Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. The Titans got the better of the visitors with a 7-wicket win to return to winning ways in the tournament.

Here is the updated points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard:

Before this game, Delhi Capitals were reeling down at the ninth spot in the 10-team points table with two losses and an NRR of -0.528. CSK were the table toppers with an NRR of +1.979 and two wins. However, after the DC vs CSK game, the Capitals have scaled two spots and now have a win in three outings. Their NRR is -0.016. Notably, CSK lost a spot and now rank second with an NRR of +0.976. Meanwhile GT have also made a jump from the 8th spot to the 4th in the points table, while SRH fell a place down.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Ranking Teams Matches Wins Losses Points NRR (Net run rate) 1. Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 0 4 1.979 2. Chennai Super Kings 3 2 0 4 0.976 3. Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 4 0.800 4. Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 2 -0.738 5. Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 2 0.204 6. Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 2 0.025 7. Delhi Capitals 3 1 2 2 -0.016 8. Punjab Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.337 9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 1 2 0 -0.711 10. Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 0 -0.925

Orange Cap contenders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli continues to lead the orange cap tally as no one was able to cross him even after the double header. He has 181 runs after three outings this season.

Ranking Players Teams Matches Runs 1. Virat Kohli RCB 3 181 2. Heinrich Klaasen SRH 3 167 3. Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 3 137 4. David Warner DC 3 130 5. Sai Sudharsan GT 3 127

Purple Cap contenders

Mustafizur Rahman 's continues to lead the wicket-taking chart as his 4/29 against RCB in the tournament opener helped him maintain a lead over the others. He took one wicket in the contest against DC. Mohit Sharma now follows him closely after the three-wicket burst against SRH on Sunday.