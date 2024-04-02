Rohit Sharma registers joint-highest ducks in IPL history after no score vs RR as Boult silences Mumbai crowd

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck by Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma got out for a golden duck in the very first over of the IPL 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals as Trent Boult snared one through him with an outswinger with Sanju Samson completing a marvellous catch while diving to his right. Boult was on fire on Monday (April 1) night at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium as immediately after removing Rohit, he sent back Naman Dhir to leave Mumbai Indians two down in the first over itself. Boult then also picked up Dewald Brevis' wicket to completely seal the game.

This was Rohit's 17th duck in the IPL, which is the joint-highest in the tournament history as he has equalled Dinesh Karthik for the unwanted record. Rohit would hope that he comes back strongly when Mumbai Indians play next, which is six days later against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7.

Most ducks in IPL

Dinesh Karthik (DD, GL, KXIP, MI, KKR, RCB) - 17 in 224 innings

Rohit Sharma (Deccan, MI) - 17 in 241 innings

Sunil Narine (KKR) - 15 in 98 innings

Mandeep Singh (DC, KKR, KXIP, KKR) - 15 in 98 innings

Piyush Chawla (MI, KKR, CSK, KXIP) - 15 in 88 innings

Glenn Maxwell (MI, DD, KXIP, RCB) - 15 in 123 innings

Nandre Burger joined the party as he sneaked away with the wicket of Ishan Kishan to leave Mumbai Indians tottering. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma provided some relief for the Mumbai Indians with a 56-run stand but the leak was taped over only for a little while before Yuzvendra Chahal dashed the home team's hopes of getting to a respectable total.

125 was never going to be enough and that's what happened as Riyan Parag finished a calm chase for the Royals to seal the game for the Royals, with 27 balls remaining.