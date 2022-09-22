IPL 2023 to be played in old format confirms Sourav Ganguly; Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : @IPL TWITTER IPL trophy

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return to its original, pre-COVID-19 format. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has conveyed that the 2023 edition of the league will be played in the home-and-away format.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the IPL was held at only a few venues. It was confined across three venues in UAE -Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi in 2020. While in 2021, the tournament was held across four venues - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Chennai.

However, with the pandemic under control, the second most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value will return to its old format in which each team will play one home and one away match.

"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read a Ganguly's note to state units.

The BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020 and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home and away format.

In the 2022 edition of the tournament Gujarat Titans won the title by defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

Women's IPL to start early next year

The BCCI is also working to host the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Women's IPL early next year. The league is expected to raise the standard of women's cricket in India.

"The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited Women’s IPL. We are expecting to start the first season early next year," Ganguly wrote in the letter dated September 20.

BCCI to launch girls under-15 ODI tournament

"We are glad to introduce a girls U15 One Day tournament from this season. Women's cricket has seen phenomenal growth across the world and our national team has been performing well. This new tournament will create a pathway for our young girls to play at the national and international level," Ganguly wrote.

