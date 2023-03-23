IPL 2023 New rules: List of changes made to playing conditions

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New rules in IPL 2023

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a little different for the fans. The BCCI has decided to tweak the playing conditions a little bit to make the toss, kind of irrelevant. The toss did make a lot of impact in the previous seasons and hence, the organisers have come up with some changes in existing rules and have introduced some new rules ahead of the upcoming season, ESPNCricinfo reported.

When is IPL 2023 starting?

IPL 2023 is set to commence on March 31, 2023.

​Which teams will play the first match of IPL 2023?

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will face each other in the first match of IPL 2023.

Where to watch IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports will telecast IPL 2023 on TV in India.

Where to watch live streaming of IPL 2023?

IPL 2023 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

Now let us have a look at the rule changes in IPL 2023:

1. Introduction of Impact Player: In other words, this can be called as tactical substitution. The teams have to name four substitutes before the start of the game and any one of them can replace the player from the XI during the match. The replaced player cannot take further part in the match. Moreover, if a team names four overseas players in their XI, then they can only bring in an Indian as Impact player. However, if there are three or less players in the XI, then overseas player, among the four substitutes named, can be included as the Impact player.

2. Playing XIs to be decided after toss: Earlier, teams had to submit the XIs during the toss and were not allowed to change irrespective of the result of the toss. However, to limit the impact of the toss result, IPL has decided to allow the teams to decided their playing XIs after the toss. This happened for the first time in the inaugural SA20 edition last year.

3. Over-rate penalty: Over-rate is always one of the talking points in the IPL with teams taking almost two hours to complete their 20 overs. However, this time around, the fielding team will have only four fielders outside 30-yard circle for every over not completed within the stipulated time frame. For example, if a team has completed only 18 overs in the given time frame, then they will be allowed only 4 fielders near the boundary line for the last two overs.

4. Unfair movement of wicket-keeper: In case the wicket-keeper moves unfairly when the ball is being bowled, then it will result in a dead ball and the fielding side will be penalised for five runs.

5. Unfair movement of a fielder: In case a fielder moves unfairly when the ball is being bowled, then it will result in a dead ball and the batting team will be awarded five runs.

Latest Cricket News