IPL 2023: MS Dhoni takes someone else's trash and makes it treasure: Former CSK player Matthew Hayden

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Team Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have advanced to the final in the 2023 edition of Indian Premier. Fans across the world want CSK to win as Dhoni is likely to retire after this season. The Chennai skipper's genius has played a huge part in the team's victories as they lagged behind when it came to the bowling attack at their disposal. However, he has been able to bring the best out of the situation.

CSK former player Matthew Hayden has lavished praise on Dhoni's captaincy. According to him, MS Dhoni is a "magician" who can turn someone else's "trash into treasure" He also praised the use of Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube in the batting department.

"MS is a magician. He takes someone else's trash and makes them a treasure. He is a very skillful and positive captain. He said something really interesting which I thought summed up not only his humility and his truth around cricket where he is represented and that is in Tamil Nadu Cricket Association," Hayden told PTI.

"The alignment between that association and the franchise, how strong that is in terms of building that process. To me, that is MS. There is a systematic way of going through things and working through them. He did that for India and he is doing it for Chennai Super Kings, he added.

Dhoni, who played IPl 2023 with a knee injury, has given himself 8 to 9 months to decide on his playing future and retirement. Hayden, however, feels the World Cup-winning captain will not be around for the next season of the tournament.

"Whether he plays or not next year it is almost irrelevant. Personally, I don't think he will but then he is MS Dhoni," he said at an event organized by the University of Technology Sydney (UTS).

Latest Cricket News