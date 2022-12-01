IPL 2023 mini auction: Total number of players to enter the auctions will blow your mind | DETAILS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The IPL Trophy

IPL 2023 mini auction: With the T20 World Cup ending, all eyes are now set on the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The preparations for the next season are in full swing and the mini-auctions are all set to take place this month. The Indian Premier League that happens every year is nothing short of a blockbuster and it keeps on growing every year. The IPL is a stage that brings youngsters to the limelight and hence everybody wants to compete in it and put their best foot forward. Interestingly, this time around too many players have registered for the mini-auctions and the numbers are mind-boggling.

The IPL player registrations closed on November 30, 2022. This time around a total of 991 players have registered their names which include 714 Indian players and 277 overseas players. The auctions will take place on December 23, 2022, in Kochi. On November 15, 2022, all 10 franchises made their retention and released players list public. A total of 163 players were retained by their franchises and 85 players were released from their existing squads.

Here is a list of the types of players who have registered for the mini-auction

19 players: Capped Indian

Capped Indian 166 players: Capped Internationals

Capped Internationals 20 players: Associate nations

Associate nations 91 players: Uncapped Indians who played in previous seasons

Uncapped Indians who played in previous seasons 3 players: Uncapped internationals who played in previous seasons

Uncapped internationals who played in previous seasons 604 players: Uncapped Indians

Uncapped Indians 88 players: Uncapped Internationals

The country-wise breakdown of 277 overseas players

Afghanistan: 14 players

14 players Australia: 57 players

57 players Bangladesh: 6 players

6 players England: 31 players

31 players Ireland: 8 players

8 players Namibia: 5 players

5 players Netherlands: 7 players

7 players New Zealand: 27 players

27 players Scotland: 2 players

2 players South Africa: 52 players

52 players Sri Lanka: 23 players

23 players UAE: 6 players

6 players West Indies: 33 players

33 players Zimbabwe: 6 players

IPL teams with total amount left in their purse

Sunrisers Hyderabad: INR 42.25 cr.

INR 42.25 cr. Punjab Kings: INR 32.20cr.

INR 32.20cr. Lucknow Supergiants: INR 23.35cr.

INR 23.35cr. Mumbai Indians: INR 20.55cr.

INR 20.55cr. Chennai Super Kings: INR 20.45cr.

INR 20.45cr. Delhi Capitals: INR 19.45cr

INR 19.45cr Gujarat Titans: INR 19.25cr.

INR 19.25cr. Rajasthan Royals: INR 13.20cr.

INR 13.20cr. Royal Challengers Bangalore: INR 8.75cr.

INR 8.75cr. Kolkata Knight Riders: INR 7.05cr.

