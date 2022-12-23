IPL 2023 mini auctions: Chennai Super Kings have assembled their squad, here's what it looks like

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Channei Super Kings' squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 mini auctions: Four-time champions, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have finally assembled the squad and they might be pretty happy with it. After a long wait, the team in yellow will finally return to Chepauk and play at their den, what they lovingly call their 'Anbuden'. The team in yellow had a pretty dismal outing in the 15th edition of the IPL. They were defending their championship but they failed to replicate their performance from 2021.

The last season was a pretty controversial one for the men in yellow. First, they released Suresh Raina ahead of the mega auction and then never picked him up. Going into the season, Ravindra Jadeja was assigned with the skipper's duties but for some reason, he was removed midway and this created a hell lot of controversy around the franchise. In the league stage, Chennai Super Kings finished in the 9th spot, just above their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. Speculations were rife that Jadeja might not return to the CSK fold, but they retained him ahead of the 2023 mini auctions indicating that things are fine between Dhoni and Jadeja.

Coming into the auction, Chennai Super Kings have been pretty immaculate with their choices. With Dwayne Bravo retiring, they needed somebody who can fill in for him. The MS Dhoni-led franchise has picked up Ben Stokes who is pretty handy both with the bat and the ball. Stokes can also act as a leader in the absence of MS Dhoni. They have also picked up Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane and Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson who can be much handy in the crucial stages of the tournament.

Here is what Chennai Super Kings' squad looks like:

MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson

