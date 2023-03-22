IPL 2023: Indian league to witness major change, captains will be allowed to pick teams after toss

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI IPL to have a major change

IPL 2023: After introducing a set of new rules, the Indian Premier League will reportedly witness a massive change in playing regulations for the IPL 2023. The Indian Premier League will begin from March 31 onwards with the first match of the tournament being held between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Indian Board had already introduced the impact player rule and now has allowed another major change to the playing conditions.

As per a report by the news agency PTI, BCCI issued new playing conditions where the captains of both teams can name their Playing XI after the toss is completed. As per the playing conditions clause 1.2.1: "Each captain shall nominate 11 players plus a maximum of 5 substitute fielders in writing to the IPL Match Referee after the toss. Other than set out in Clause 1.2.9 no player (member of the playing eleven) may be changed after the nomination and prior to the start of play without the consent of the opposing captain," PTI quoted BCCI.

This rule will help the IPL teams utilise the impact player rule better. Toss becomes a crucial factor many times when IPL is played in India as dew comes in at various Indian grounds at night. If a team will want to chase on a belter of a track and gets to bat first, it can play a specialist bowler to get wickets of the opposition and then bring a specialist batter as an impact player change in the second innings.

Also, an unfair movement by the wicketkeeper before the batter has played a ball will be penalised. If the wicketkeeper moves before the ball is bowled, either of the field umpire shall signal a dead ball. The bowlers' end umpire should "award the one-run penalty for Wide or No ball, if applicable or award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side. Inform the captain of the fielding side of the reason for this action. Inform the batters and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of what has occurred."

