IPL 2023: GT vs DC, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 44, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

IPL 2023: GT vs DC, Today Match Prediction - Table toppers Gujarat Titans face bottom-placed Delhi Capitals in the 44th match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday. Two teams with contrasting campaigns and results will have a go at each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Let's see how DC and GT can fare against each other in this reverse fixture between the two.

DC and GT's extreme campaigns

While Gujarat Titans are placed on top of the points table in IPL 2023 with 12 points in 8 games, DC occupy the bottom place with 4 points in 8 matches. Not only does the points table suggest the big gap between the two, but their performances also speak for the distance these two have between them. DC are facing issues with their batting and have not been able to register big scores.

They don't have any batter scoring at more than 140 strike rate. Also, DC's scoring rate in the last four overs - 7.9 is the lowest compared to GT's best among all - 13.06. Delhi's middle order is also far from its best. They have the worst average among middle-order batters - 16.60, while GT have the best - 37.80. However, DC are going well since the last few days and have won two of their previous three games.

Pitch and Weather

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has help for batters. The average first innings score at the venue is 192. Meanwhile, the first innings' average score is 207. The batters shall enjoy their time in the middle.

As per AccuWeather, there is a 25% probability of rain pouring down during the evening in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the weather is expected to stay partly cloudy and the temperature is predicted to hover around 28 degrees.

Best Batter Prediction: David Warner

Warner can be a batter to watch out for. He is DC's leading run-scorer this season and is looking to improve his strike rate. He has a good record against Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma and also enjoys batting against leg spin.

Best Bowler Prediction: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan can be a threat to DC. Delhi have struggled facing wrist spinners this season and have lost 16 wickets at an average of about 14. Rashid Khan might be tempted and go hard at the Delhi batters.

GT's Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little

DC's Probable XI: David Warner (C), Phil Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav/Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishan Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Match Winner Prediction: Gujarat Titans

