IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals set to release star all rounder and wicketkeepers ahead of retention deadline

IPL 2023: IPL franchise Delhi Capitals is all set to release some of its star players from the team ahead of the player retention deadline, according to sources from PTI. The retention deadline is on November 15 and the players who are likely to be left include the likes of Shardul Thakur, K S Bharat and Tim Seifert. The other two players are expected to be Mandeep Singh and Ashwin Hebbar.

"Shardul is a premium all-rounder but his price tag was an issue. The others who are set to be released are Hebbar, Mandeep, Seifert and Bharat," an IPL source said as quoted by PTI.

